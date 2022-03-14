RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.41. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 175,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.