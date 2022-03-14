Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 189247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

