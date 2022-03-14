ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. ROHM has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

