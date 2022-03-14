Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 3196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

