ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $8.08 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $1.07 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.