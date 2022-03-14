Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $94,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.24. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,104. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.77 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.