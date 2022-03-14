Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $5.82 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,691,427 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

