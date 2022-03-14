Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $60,457.44 in Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rover Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

ROVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.