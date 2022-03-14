Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.75% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter.

EQL opened at $102.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

