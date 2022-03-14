Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 288,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.