Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.39 Million Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

