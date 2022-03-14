Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 711,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,967,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

