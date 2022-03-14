Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

