Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

