Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFB stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

