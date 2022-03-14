Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,924 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $53,567,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.51 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

