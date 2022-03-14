Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:RY opened at $108.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

