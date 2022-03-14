Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 105,645 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 197.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter.

PSCE opened at $9.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

