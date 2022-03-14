Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,895 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.86 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

