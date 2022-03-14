Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,953 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

