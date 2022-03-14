Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 3,692 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $43.44 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

