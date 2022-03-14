Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,776 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

