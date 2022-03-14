Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

