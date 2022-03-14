Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €111.00 ($120.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

