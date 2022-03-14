Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,250 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

