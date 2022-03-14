Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,804 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $13.37 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.