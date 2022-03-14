Royal Bank of Canada Sells 235,007 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after buying an additional 724,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

