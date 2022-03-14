Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,469 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

