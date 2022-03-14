Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,675,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.
Shares of EDNCU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.
