Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVGO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.