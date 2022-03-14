Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.99 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

