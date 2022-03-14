Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $623.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

