Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.86.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.04 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

