Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $530.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

