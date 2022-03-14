Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $291.55 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.34 and a 200-day moving average of $389.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.