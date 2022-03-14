Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $11.43 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

