Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

