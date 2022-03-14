Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.