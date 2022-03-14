Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,844 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

