Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $104.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

