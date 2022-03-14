Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

