Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,142 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,864.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,947.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,844.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,266.29 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.