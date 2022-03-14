Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,623 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

