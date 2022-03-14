Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,917 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

