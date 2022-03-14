Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,975 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $438,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $281.23 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $284.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

