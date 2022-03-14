Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,154 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 103,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 20,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

