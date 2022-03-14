Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,373 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

