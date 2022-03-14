Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,109 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,396,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

NYSE:AJG opened at $153.62 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,717 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,949. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

