Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 6459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

