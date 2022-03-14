Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 6459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Value Trust (RVT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.