Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

